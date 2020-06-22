United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 6,036 Shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,036 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in International Paper by 114.8% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in International Paper by 10.7% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 283,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,828,000 after purchasing an additional 27,448 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in International Paper during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,935,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its position in International Paper by 122.5% during the first quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 12,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 6,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new position in International Paper during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,286,000. 81.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IP opened at $34.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. International Paper Co has a 1-year low of $26.38 and a 1-year high of $47.64.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. International Paper had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper Co will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.28%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on International Paper in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. International Paper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.71.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

