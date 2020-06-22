Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $2.31 Million Stock Position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.08% of WD-40 worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of WD-40 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in WD-40 by 75.0% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in WD-40 in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

WDFC stock opened at $191.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.66. WD-40 has a 52 week low of $151.16 and a 52 week high of $211.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $182.78 and its 200 day moving average is $185.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.65 and a beta of -0.06.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.17). WD-40 had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The business had revenue of $100.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. WD-40’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

WDFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of WD-40 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of WD-40 from $225.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

WD-40 Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

