Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.45 Million Stake in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WELL. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Welltower to a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Welltower has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.77.

NYSE WELL opened at $51.00 on Monday. Welltower Inc has a 1 year low of $24.27 and a 1 year high of $93.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.78.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 58.65%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

