Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 922,618 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,694 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.19% of Williams-Sonoma worth $39,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 230,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,821,000 after acquiring an additional 5,014 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 5,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 95,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,043,000 after acquiring an additional 37,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 184,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,515,000 after acquiring an additional 5,091 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WSM opened at $85.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.68 and a 200 day moving average of $65.74. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.01 and a 52-week high of $88.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 5.75%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $1,262,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 517,602 shares in the company, valued at $43,566,560.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Adrian D. P. Bellamy bought 9,600 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.55 per share, for a total transaction of $485,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 74,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,774,366.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,919 shares of company stock valued at $9,523,322. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Argus upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $43.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.89.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

