Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd Inc (NYSE:MNP) Stock Position Lowered by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd Inc (NYSE:MNP) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,077 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.15% of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MNP. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 372,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,093,000 after acquiring an additional 20,064 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd during the first quarter valued at $264,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd during the fourth quarter valued at $284,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd in the first quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd by 9.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 5,811 shares in the last quarter. 16.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MNP opened at $14.21 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.48. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd Inc has a one year low of $11.32 and a one year high of $15.82.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a $0.0475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd Company Profile

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

