MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,340 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,518 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of MasTec worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of MasTec by 75.8% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,419 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 83.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasTec stock opened at $44.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.41. MasTec, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $73.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.75.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 5.44%. MasTec’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on MasTec from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of MasTec in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. B. Riley increased their price objective on MasTec from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded MasTec from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on MasTec from $73.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MasTec has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

In related news, Director Robert J. Dwyer sold 5,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total transaction of $244,280.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $616,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

