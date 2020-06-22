Advisors Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,838 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 0.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 15,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MCHP shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.56.

MCHP stock opened at $103.45 on Monday. Microchip Technology Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $113.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of 46.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.61.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.38%.

In related news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.90, for a total transaction of $242,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,808,638.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.70, for a total transaction of $351,849.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,770.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,336 shares of company stock worth $2,684,160. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

