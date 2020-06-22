Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 449,401 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,492 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.84% of Paylocity worth $39,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 30.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 83.9% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PCTY. Piper Sandler began coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Paylocity from $125.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Paylocity from $165.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Paylocity from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Friday, May 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.13.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 53,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.26, for a total value of $6,555,336.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Michael R. Haske sold 15,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,422,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 796,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,720,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,244 shares of company stock valued at $14,495,543. 37.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PCTY stock opened at $142.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.88 and a 200 day moving average of $119.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.65. Paylocity Holding Corp has a twelve month low of $66.98 and a twelve month high of $150.73.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $171.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.76 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 12.65%. Paylocity’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

