APG Asset Management N.V. Has $48.42 Million Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 78.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 565,581 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 248,095 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in American Express were worth $48,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXP stock opened at $100.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. American Express has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $138.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.11.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Argus upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.90.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

