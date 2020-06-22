APG Asset Management N.V. Lowers Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,027 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.26% of Cintas worth $46,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,874,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $671,179,000 after buying an additional 10,706 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,573,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,187,000 after buying an additional 13,941 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,173,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,881,000 after buying an additional 252,634 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter worth about $220,839,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Cintas by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 666,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,434,000 after buying an additional 19,538 shares in the last quarter. 63.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTAS. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cintas from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird cut Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America cut Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cintas from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.45.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $270.16 on Monday. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $154.33 and a 12-month high of $304.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The business services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.14. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

