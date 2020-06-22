United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $1.90 Million Holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 174.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 71,640 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 0.14% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,000. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 6,425 shares in the last quarter.

PGF opened at $18.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.14. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.30 and a fifty-two week high of $19.15.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

