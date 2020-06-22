APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 243,229 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 50.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 241,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 243,229 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.17% of Lam Research worth $57,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Lam Research by 1,440.0% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $763,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,251,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 28,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $7,805,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $385.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.78.

LRCX opened at $315.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $271.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.20. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $175.58 and a 12 month high of $344.32.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98. Lam Research had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

