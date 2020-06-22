United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 321 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of IBB stock opened at $137.85 on Monday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $92.15 and a 12 month high of $138.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.34.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

