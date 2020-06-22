APG Asset Management N.V. Acquires 110,886 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,492,567 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,886 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $53,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $52.30 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.99. EOG Resources Inc has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $95.29. The firm has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The energy exploration company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.11). EOG Resources had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

EOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on EOG Resources from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $78.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on EOG Resources from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on EOG Resources from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.17.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

