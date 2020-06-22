Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 164,121 Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 164,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Uniti Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,471,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in Uniti Group in the first quarter worth $1,967,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Uniti Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 374,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Uniti Group by 24.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,007,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,102,000 after acquiring an additional 395,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Uniti Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 660,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 10,672 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

UNIT has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Uniti Group in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Uniti Group to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Uniti Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Uniti Group stock opened at $9.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.56. Uniti Group Inc has a twelve month low of $4.86 and a twelve month high of $11.24.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $266.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.85 million. Uniti Group had a negative net margin of 6.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. As a group, analysts predict that Uniti Group Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.85%.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

