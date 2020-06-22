United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 3,484 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,367 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,484 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Square in the 4th quarter worth about $26,377,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Square by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,166,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,507,000 after buying an additional 117,105 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Square in the 4th quarter worth about $3,530,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Square by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,422,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,097,000 after buying an additional 284,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Square by 766.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 7,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.71% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Square from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America cut Square from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Square from $98.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Stephens cut Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Square from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.52.

NYSE:SQ opened at $97.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.33 and a 1 year high of $102.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.64. The company has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.53 and a beta of 2.67.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). Square had a return on equity of 0.44% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 228,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,711,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 6,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $554,302.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,176,366.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,811 shares of company stock worth $5,054,719. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

