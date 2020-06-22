W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its stake in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in W W Grainger during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in W W Grainger during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in W W Grainger during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in W W Grainger by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in W W Grainger by 293.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GWW shares. Longbow Research raised shares of W W Grainger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on W W Grainger from $194.00 to $191.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on W W Grainger from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Stephens reduced their price target on W W Grainger from $322.00 to $300.00 in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $313.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. W W Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.27.

Shares of GWW opened at $303.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.99. W W Grainger Inc has a 12-month low of $200.61 and a 12-month high of $346.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $296.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $298.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.42 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. W W Grainger had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 45.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that W W Grainger Inc will post 14.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $1.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.31%.

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.66, for a total value of $1,200,614.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,700,217.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

