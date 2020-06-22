United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Purchases 2,266 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 5.97% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,242,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $737,000. Capital One National Association bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,204,000. Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares during the period.

JMST opened at $50.99 on Monday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.04 and a 1-year high of $52.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.57.

