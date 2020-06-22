APG Asset Management N.V. Acquires 24,305 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,502,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,305 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.50% of Campbell Soup worth $69,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CPB. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,442,911,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter worth $2,819,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter worth $85,513,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the first quarter worth $38,340,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 224.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 865,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,942,000 after acquiring an additional 598,865 shares during the period. 47.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

NYSE:CPB opened at $49.14 on Monday. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $39.24 and a fifty-two week high of $57.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.77.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 46.05% and a net margin of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CPB shares. Cfra raised Campbell Soup to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Campbell Soup from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Campbell Soup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.12.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

Featured Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.