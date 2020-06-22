New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) Shares Purchased by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 14.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 548,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,300 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp were worth $59,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom International Investors LLC DE increased its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 7,028 shares in the last quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd increased its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,990,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,382,000 after purchasing an additional 11,191 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 123,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,993,000 after purchasing an additional 8,580 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 497,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,588,000 after purchasing an additional 155,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 659,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,426,000 after purchasing an additional 285,868 shares in the last quarter. 78.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EDU opened at $136.90 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.92. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 12-month low of $89.88 and a 12-month high of $142.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of 49.24 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $923.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EDU. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $185.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

