United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,249 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,190 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,375,666 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,237,708,000 after buying an additional 236,699 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,661,130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $533,368,000 after buying an additional 69,008 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $504,354,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.2% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,059,037 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $300,977,000 after buying an additional 45,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 84.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,855,918 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $270,964,000 after buying an additional 848,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $150.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Argus decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $182.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.59.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $170.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $176.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.29. The firm has a market cap of $47.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 12-month low of $112.62 and a 12-month high of $219.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 21.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 8,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.02, for a total transaction of $1,739,188.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,226.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 1,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.65, for a total value of $306,891.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,146 shares in the company, valued at $7,926,776.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,388 shares of company stock worth $13,616,926. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

