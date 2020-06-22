Two Sigma Investments LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA)

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its stake in shares of Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) by 32.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,859 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 70,443 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.11% of Covanta worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Covanta in the fourth quarter valued at $63,884,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Covanta by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,613,618 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,946,000 after purchasing an additional 582,833 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Covanta by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 854,145 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,304,000 after purchasing an additional 392,124 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Covanta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,162,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Covanta by 34.5% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,072,270 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,168,000 after acquiring an additional 274,942 shares during the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ronald J. Broglio sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $58,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,685.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Covanta stock opened at $9.25 on Monday. Covanta Holding Corp has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $18.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.05 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.79.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). Covanta had a negative return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $468.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Covanta Holding Corp will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Covanta’s payout ratio is currently 1,428.57%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Covanta in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Covanta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Covanta to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Covanta has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.44.

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

