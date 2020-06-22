Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 1,779 Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,779 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.10% of Allegiant Travel worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 273.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $219.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $167.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Allegiant Travel from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.67.

In related news, Director Charles W. Pollard purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.61 per share, for a total transaction of $97,610.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,490. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 4,800 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total transaction of $442,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,327,835.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 7,000 shares of company stock worth $819,030. 19.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT opened at $109.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $60.06 and a 52 week high of $183.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.80 and its 200 day moving average is $127.84. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.42.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The transportation company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.52. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The company had revenue of $409.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post -5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegiant Travel Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.