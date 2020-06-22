Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Stock Position in ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,097,625 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,692 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.95% of ACI Worldwide worth $26,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,715,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,420,000 after acquiring an additional 104,653 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,903,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,117,000 after acquiring an additional 286,647 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 6,806 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 153,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 7,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 201,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after acquiring an additional 131,562 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have commented on ACIW. TheStreet downgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of ACI Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACI Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.25.

ACIW stock opened at $27.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. ACI Worldwide Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $39.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 46.79 and a beta of 1.33.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $291.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.39 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

