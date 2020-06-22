Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Position Increased by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 276.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 13,936 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tennant were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Tennant during the fourth quarter valued at about $295,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Tennant by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Tennant by 34.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after buying an additional 11,502 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Tennant by 10.2% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 178,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,335,000 after buying an additional 16,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tennant by 31.0% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

TNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti dropped their price objective on Tennant from $97.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

TNC stock opened at $63.77 on Monday. Tennant has a twelve month low of $46.64 and a twelve month high of $87.06. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Tennant had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $252.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Tennant’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Tennant’s payout ratio is 30.34%.

About Tennant

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment worldwide. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

