21,371 Shares in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) Acquired by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Howard Hughes by 22.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after buying an additional 8,409 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Howard Hughes by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Howard Hughes by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 525,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HHC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Howard Hughes from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Howard Hughes in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd.

In other Howard Hughes news, CEO Paul H. Layne acquired 4,040 shares of Howard Hughes stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.01 per share, for a total transaction of $202,040.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,923.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 1,749,072 shares of Howard Hughes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $102,600,563.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HHC opened at $55.02 on Monday. Howard Hughes Corp has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $135.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -28.81 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.64.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported ($2.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($2.66). Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 7.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $175.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Howard Hughes Corp will post -6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai’i.

