101,797 Shares in Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) Bought by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 101,797 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Boingo Wireless during the first quarter worth $3,526,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Boingo Wireless during the first quarter worth $163,000. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Boingo Wireless during the first quarter worth $13,034,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Boingo Wireless by 6.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 5,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Boingo Wireless by 5.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 627,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,654,000 after buying an additional 31,290 shares during the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WIFI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Saturday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on shares of Boingo Wireless from $33.50 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.30.

Shares of NASDAQ WIFI opened at $13.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.06 million, a P/E ratio of -59.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.14. Boingo Wireless Inc has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 10.45% and a negative net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $59.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boingo Wireless Inc will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boingo Wireless

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

