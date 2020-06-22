Two Sigma Advisers LP Decreases Holdings in Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.37% of Crispr Therapeutics worth $9,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Crispr Therapeutics by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 1.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 87.0% in the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 29.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. 57.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crispr Therapeutics alerts:

Crispr Therapeutics stock opened at $69.08 on Monday. Crispr Therapeutics AG has a 12-month low of $32.30 and a 12-month high of $74.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.11 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.08.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.10). Crispr Therapeutics had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.93) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Crispr Therapeutics AG will post -4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CRSP shares. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crispr Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.75.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 10,693 shares of Crispr Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total value of $698,039.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,478,378.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lawrence Otto Klein sold 25,000 shares of Crispr Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total transaction of $1,510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,718,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,968 shares of company stock valued at $6,575,386 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Crispr Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Crispr Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crispr Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.