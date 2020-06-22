Two Sigma Advisers LP Invests $9.55 Million in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,553,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Booking by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,872,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,864,326,000 after acquiring an additional 95,575 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Booking by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 698,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $938,165,000 after acquiring an additional 10,987 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Booking by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 658,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,352,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $920,496,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Booking by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 419,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $861,100,000 after acquiring an additional 9,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

BKNG opened at $1,626.91 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,580.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,702.73. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,107.29 and a twelve month high of $2,094.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $66.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.12 by ($2.35). Booking had a return on equity of 78.22% and a net margin of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $11.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,250.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Argus downgraded shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $1,900.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,712.81.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

