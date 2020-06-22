T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 5,629.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,700 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $9,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 690 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 366 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 7,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TROW. ValuEngine raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.50.

Shares of TROW opened at $128.61 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 1-year low of $82.51 and a 1-year high of $139.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.22% and a net margin of 33.86%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.61%.

In other news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,851 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total transaction of $213,494.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,840,249.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David Oestreicher sold 3,500 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.85, for a total value of $422,975.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 97,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,803,782.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,851 shares of company stock worth $1,047,719. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

