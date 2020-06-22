Two Sigma Advisers LP Takes $9.31 Million Position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 60,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,306,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,218,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,734,290,000 after purchasing an additional 539,838 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 8.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,779,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $893,392,000 after purchasing an additional 455,790 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,736,073 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $730,753,000 after purchasing an additional 218,682 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 303.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,562,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $550,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,310,513 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $761,186,000 after acquiring an additional 74,239 shares in the last quarter. 68.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on GS shares. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $276.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.90.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $201.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.78. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a twelve month low of $130.85 and a twelve month high of $250.46. The company has a market capitalization of $69.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.28. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.71 EPS. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

