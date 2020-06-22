Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 316,081 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 52.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 290,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 316,081 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $8,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1,650.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2,927.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Shares of WAL opened at $38.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.17. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $20.90 and a 52-week high of $58.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.82.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 35.68%. The business had revenue of $285.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.66%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.22.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.