Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires New Shares in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 213,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,716,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iRobot by 1,269.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iRobot during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iRobot during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iRobot by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iRobot during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000.

Get iRobot alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IRBT shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on iRobot from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on iRobot in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on iRobot from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on iRobot from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. iRobot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.40.

IRBT opened at $81.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.05. iRobot Co. has a 12-month low of $32.79 and a 12-month high of $96.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.52, a PEG ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.72.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.09). iRobot had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $192.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. iRobot’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that iRobot Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Glen Daniel Weinstein sold 3,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $257,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,326,335. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Saeger sold 8,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total value of $662,104.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,554,237.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,814 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,261 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

See Also: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT).

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.