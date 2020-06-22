Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 427,600 Shares of Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its position in Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) by 37.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 703,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 427,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.20% of Nielsen worth $8,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Windacre Partnership LLC grew its stake in shares of Nielsen by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 16,888,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,841,000 after buying an additional 1,609,425 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Nielsen by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,691,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,634,000 after buying an additional 3,792,233 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nielsen by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,622,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,931,000 after buying an additional 602,290 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nielsen by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 10,295,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,284,000 after buying an additional 5,320,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Nielsen by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,613,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,145,000 after buying an additional 3,395,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NLSN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Nielsen from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nielsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 8th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Nielsen from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.38.

NLSN stock opened at $14.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 1.22. Nielsen Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of $11.62 and a 1 year high of $24.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.12.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 23.01% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings PLC will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.20%.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

