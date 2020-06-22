Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $9 Million Stock Position in Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) by 29.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 499,096 shares of the local business review company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.69% of Yelp worth $8,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Yelp by 40.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Yelp by 806.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Yelp during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Yelp by 213.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,318 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Yelp by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Yelp stock opened at $24.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Yelp Inc has a 12-month low of $12.89 and a 12-month high of $39.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.41 and a beta of 1.49.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The local business review company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). Yelp had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on YELP. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Yelp from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Yelp in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yelp in a research note on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Yelp from $37.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yelp in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.38.

In related news, insider Laurence Wilson sold 1,819 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $42,018.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 175,892 shares in the company, valued at $4,063,105.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vivek Patel sold 3,772 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $78,495.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 131,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,731,187.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,126 shares of company stock valued at $215,751 over the last ninety days. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

