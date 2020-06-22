Two Sigma Advisers LP Grows Position in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 49.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 184,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,700 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Legg Mason were worth $9,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Legg Mason by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,676,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $167,927,000 after purchasing an additional 40,341 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Legg Mason in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,470,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Legg Mason in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,040,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Legg Mason by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,490,649 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,530,000 after purchasing an additional 115,900 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Legg Mason by 21,888.0% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,363,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,595,000 after buying an additional 1,357,057 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

LM has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Legg Mason from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Legg Mason in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.90.

In related news, CEO Joseph A. Sullivan sold 22,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $1,114,732.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 574,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,012,973.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Terence Johnson sold 178,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $8,699,257.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,834 shares in the company, valued at $7,359,190.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,174,467 shares of company stock worth $108,319,205 over the last ninety days. 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LM stock opened at $49.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Legg Mason Inc has a twelve month low of $33.99 and a twelve month high of $50.70.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $719.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.81 million. Legg Mason had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Legg Mason Inc will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Legg Mason’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

About Legg Mason

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

