Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $9.06 Million Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $9,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6,300.0% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 769.2% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of VYM stock opened at $80.50 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $60.07 and a twelve month high of $94.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.02.

