Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 218,100 Shares of Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 46.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 687,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.26% of CAE worth $8,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CAE during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAE during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 796.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in CAE in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CAE in the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CAE. CIBC boosted their price objective on CAE from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised CAE from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. TD Securities lowered CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on CAE in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CAE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

Shares of NYSE CAE opened at $16.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.68. Cae Inc has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $31.56.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $728.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.25 million. CAE had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 8.60%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cae Inc will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

