Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $8.80 Million Stock Holdings in Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its position in Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 49.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,127 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 133,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.44% of Varonis Systems worth $8,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the first quarter valued at about $131,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 72,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 648,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,384,000 after buying an additional 6,381 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Varonis Systems stock opened at $87.50 on Monday. Varonis Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $48.95 and a 1 year high of $93.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.12 and a 200-day moving average of $76.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $54.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.04 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 93.70% and a negative net margin of 34.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems Inc will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VRNS. ValuEngine raised Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum cut Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.15.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

