Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $2.03 Million Holdings in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 466.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,663 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RE. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 722,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $199,904,000 after purchasing an additional 233,643 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Everest Re Group by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter valued at $593,000. Finally, Tredje AP fonden bought a new stake in Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter valued at $360,000. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Joseph V. Taranto sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total value of $2,075,880.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 289,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,141,324.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Geraldine Losquadro sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $33,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,512.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RE stock opened at $215.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.45. Everest Re Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $157.32 and a twelve month high of $294.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.94.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.26. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is 29.05%.

Several analysts have recently commented on RE shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Everest Re Group from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Everest Re Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Everest Re Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $263.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Everest Re Group from $222.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.90.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

