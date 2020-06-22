Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO)

Posted by on Jun 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 158,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Zuora by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 26,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Zuora by 1.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Zuora by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zuora by 1.5% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 142,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Zuora by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 327,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,686,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 49.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ZUO shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Zuora in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Zuora from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities started coverage on Zuora in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered Zuora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Zuora from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.86.

NYSE:ZUO opened at $13.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.32 and a beta of 2.19. Zuora Inc has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $16.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.68 and a 200 day moving average of $12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.65 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 48.78% and a negative net margin of 28.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Zuora Inc will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZUO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Zuora (NYSE:ZUO)

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $2.03 Million Holdings in Everest Re Group Ltd
Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $2.03 Million Holdings in Everest Re Group Ltd
Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Zuora Inc
Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Zuora Inc
Balyasny Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Columbia Property Trust
Balyasny Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Columbia Property Trust
PolyOne Co. Shares Sold by Balyasny Asset Management LLC
PolyOne Co. Shares Sold by Balyasny Asset Management LLC
Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 101,781 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc
Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 101,781 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc
Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 83,068 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust
Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 83,068 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report