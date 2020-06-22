Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 158,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Zuora by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 26,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Zuora by 1.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Zuora by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zuora by 1.5% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 142,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Zuora by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 327,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,686,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 49.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ZUO shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Zuora in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Zuora from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities started coverage on Zuora in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered Zuora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Zuora from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.86.

NYSE:ZUO opened at $13.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.32 and a beta of 2.19. Zuora Inc has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $16.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.68 and a 200 day moving average of $12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.65 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 48.78% and a negative net margin of 28.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Zuora Inc will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

