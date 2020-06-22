Balyasny Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 91.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,154,060 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Columbia Property Trust worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,828,720,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 2.9% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,578,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,235,000 after purchasing an additional 130,697 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 6.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,288,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,609,000 after purchasing an additional 244,553 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 12,315.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,865,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,532,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,656,000 after purchasing an additional 39,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO E Nelson Mills acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.34 per share, for a total transaction of $50,040.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,264 shares in the company, valued at $4,022,081.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CXP shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised Columbia Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine cut Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. TheStreet cut Columbia Property Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Columbia Property Trust from $22.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.42.

CXP stock opened at $13.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.99. Columbia Property Trust has a 52-week low of $7.63 and a 52-week high of $22.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.31 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Columbia Property Trust had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $76.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. Columbia Property Trust’s payout ratio is 56.00%.

Columbia Property Trust Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

