PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) Shares Sold by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) by 71.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 164,288 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of PolyOne worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in PolyOne by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,440,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,984,000 after purchasing an additional 15,576 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in PolyOne by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 108,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 9,656 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in PolyOne by 176.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 55,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 35,175 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in PolyOne by 8.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,574,489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,868,000 after purchasing an additional 118,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in PolyOne during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on POL shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of PolyOne in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PolyOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of PolyOne in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of PolyOne in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.86.

Shares of PolyOne stock opened at $24.65 on Monday. PolyOne Co. has a 52-week low of $8.69 and a 52-week high of $37.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.39 and a 200 day moving average of $27.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.82.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $711.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.26 million. PolyOne had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PolyOne Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.203 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. PolyOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.93%.

PolyOne Profile

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

