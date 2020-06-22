Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 101,781 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) by 58.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,781 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.12% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 28,847,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472,697 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 9.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,554,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,314,000 after acquiring an additional 952,710 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 28.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,772,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,461 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,279,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,757,000 after acquiring an additional 313,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 5,139,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,210 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PK opened at $10.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.22. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 1-year low of $3.99 and a 1-year high of $28.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.33). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.81.

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Thomas D. Eckert bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $331,500.00. Also, Director Thomas A. Natelli bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.39 per share, for a total transaction of $85,425.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 112,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,908.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $555,675 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

