Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 83,068 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 60.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,068 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 172,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 39,101 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 73,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 42,291 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 13,782 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 647,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,133,000 after acquiring an additional 9,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

KRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Compass Point cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $19.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.29.

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $11.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $19.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $953.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.75, a PEG ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.13.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.39). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $69.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

