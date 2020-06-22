Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 158,422 Shares of Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 51.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 469,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 158,422 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.89% of Emergent Biosolutions worth $27,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EBS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,029,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Emergent Biosolutions by 147.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 480,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,933,000 after purchasing an additional 286,263 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,063,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,347,000 after buying an additional 215,503 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Emergent Biosolutions in the 1st quarter valued at $11,392,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions in the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EBS. Argus upped their target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Cowen assumed coverage on Emergent Biosolutions in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Emergent Biosolutions from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $101.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.63.

In other Emergent Biosolutions news, Chairman Fuad El-Hibri sold 37,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $2,283,939.06. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,413,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,405,421.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Ronald Richard sold 6,572 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.51, for a total transaction of $575,115.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,580.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 208,385 shares of company stock valued at $13,906,937. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE EBS opened at $71.88 on Monday. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a 12-month low of $39.11 and a 12-month high of $93.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.29 and a beta of 1.27.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $192.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.79 million. Emergent Biosolutions had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 14.58%. Emergent Biosolutions’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

