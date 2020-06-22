10,220 Shares in Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 10,220 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICHR. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ichor by 360.2% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 986,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,813,000 after acquiring an additional 771,941 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ichor in the first quarter worth $4,983,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Ichor in the fourth quarter worth $8,456,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Ichor by 358.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 268,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,939,000 after acquiring an additional 210,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ichor in the first quarter worth $3,942,000. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

ICHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Ichor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson lowered shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Ichor from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ichor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Ichor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Ichor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $23.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $540.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.09 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Ichor Holdings Ltd has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $39.83.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.08). Ichor had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Ichor’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings Ltd will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 15,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $343,594.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 73,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,598.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

