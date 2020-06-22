Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its position in Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,590 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,829,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,554,000 after buying an additional 86,180 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the 4th quarter worth about $2,327,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 317,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,653,000 after buying an additional 28,985 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 237,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,971,000 after buying an additional 6,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,755,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

ALEX stock opened at $12.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Alexander & Baldwin Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $25.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.45. The stock has a market cap of $918.29 million, a PE ratio of -23.52 and a beta of 1.42.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Alexander & Baldwin had a negative net margin of 10.14% and a positive return on equity of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $80.80 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Alexander & Baldwin Inc will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ALEX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Alexander & Baldwin from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

Alexander & Baldwin Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages approximately 3.5 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i, and is a major landowner in the state.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.