Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Stock Position in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Emergent Biosolutions were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. 85.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Adam Havey sold 20,414 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,326,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,670 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Fuad El-Hibri sold 28,240 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $1,708,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,440,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,168,763. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,385 shares of company stock valued at $13,906,937 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBS opened at $71.88 on Monday. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a 1-year low of $39.11 and a 1-year high of $93.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 55.29 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $192.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.79 million. Emergent Biosolutions had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EBS shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $101.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.63.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

