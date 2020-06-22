Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 48,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UGI. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in UGI by 1,689.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 395.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Robecosam AG boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 465,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UGI shares. Barclays lifted their target price on UGI from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on UGI from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UGI in a report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

In other news, CEO John L. Walsh acquired 8,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.80 per share, for a total transaction of $238,400.00. Also, CFO Thaddeus J. Jastrzebski acquired 7,650 shares of UGI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.29 per share, for a total transaction of $247,018.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $32.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.07. UGI Corp has a fifty-two week low of $21.75 and a fifty-two week high of $54.25.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.04. UGI had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that UGI Corp will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. This is a boost from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. UGI’s payout ratio is 57.89%.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

